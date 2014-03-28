By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 27
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 27 A Russian
spaceship carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut
made a belated arrival at the International Space Station on
Thursday, returning the orbital outpost to full staff.
Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev and
NASA astronaut Steven Swanson blasted off aboard a Russian Soyuz
rocket two days ago from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
They had expected to reach the station, a $100 billion
research complex that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above
Earth, six hours later.
But about two hours after launch, the crew's Soyuz capsule
failed to fire its maneuvering engines as planned, forcing a
delay to the next station docking opportunity on Thursday.
The cause of the skipped rocket firing remains under
investigation, said NASA mission commentator Rob Navias.
Preliminary analysis shows the spaceship was 1 degree out of
alignment from its predicted orientation, triggering the Soyuz
computers to automatically abort the engine burn, Navias said
during a NASA Television broadcast of the docking.
Since Tuesday's mishap, the Soyuz successfully conducted the
necessary engine firings to reach the station.
"Better late than never," said Navias as the Soyuz made its
final approach to the outpost.
The crew's prolonged journey ended at 7:53 p.m. EDT (2353
GMT) as the Soyuz slipped into a berthing port on the station's
Poisk module.
The arrival of Skvortsov, Artemyev and Swanson returns the
station to a full six-member crew. The orbital outpost, a
project of 15 nations, has been short-staffed since two other
cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut returned to Earth on March 11.
The 15-nation space station partnership, overseen by the
United States and Russia, so far has been immunized from the
political and economic fallout following Russia's invasion of
Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.
Since retiring its fleet of space shuttles in 2011, the
United States is dependent on Russia to fly its astronauts to
the station, a service that costs NASA more than $63 million per
person.
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, testifying before
Congress on Thursday, said it is unlikely Russia will cutoff
U.S. access to the station as payback for U.S. sanctions
stemming from Russia's takeover of Crimea.
"Russia is dependent upon the United States to operate the
station when it comes to power, when it comes to everyday
operation," Bolden told members of the Space Subcommittee of the
House Science, Space and Technology Committee.
"Based on my conversations with my Russian counterparts,
they are equally worried about terminating activity on the ISS,"
Bolden said.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)