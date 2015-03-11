(Recasts with leaving space station)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 11 A NASA astronaut
and two Russian cosmonauts climbed into a Russian Soyuz capsule
on Wednesday and left the International Space Station, wrapping
up nearly six months in orbit, a NASA Television broadcast
showed.
Outgoing NASA station commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and
flight engineers Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova, with
the Russian space agency Roscosmos, sealed themselves into the
Soyuz capsule shortly after 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT), the same
spaceship that carried them into orbit on Sept. 25.
Three hours later, the Soyuz pulled away from its berthing
port, aiming for a parachute landing in Kazakhstan at 10:07 p.m.
EDT (0207 GMT).
"Soft landing guys. We're going to miss you," station
commander Terry Virts radioed to his departing crewmates.
Virts, who took over command of the station from Wilmore on
Tuesday, remains aboard with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and
Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. They are due home
mid-May.
Wilmore partnered with Virts for a trio of spacewalks
between Feb. 21 and March 1 to prepare parking spots for two new
commercial space taxis hired by NASA to begin ferrying
crewmembers to and from the station in 2017.
NASA expects future crews to make four more spacewalks
before the end of the year to install new docking ports and
other equipment for the new spaceships.
Wilmore and Samokutyaev are completing their second
spaceflights. Serova is making her first spaceflight and is the
first Russian woman to serve on the station, a $100 billion
project of 15 nations.
With the arrival of the next crew, NASA and Russia will be
doubling the mission durations, in an attempt to learn more
about how the human body responds to even longer stays in space.
NASA astronaut Mark Kelly and Russia's Mikhail Kornienko are
due to spend a year aboard the station, which flies about 260
miles (418 km) above Earth. They are slated to launch, along
with cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, on March 27 from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
