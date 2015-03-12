(Updates with landing, details, changes dateline to ALMATY)
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, March 12 A NASA astronaut and two
Russian cosmonauts landed safely in a snow-covered Kazakh steppe
on Thursday after a 167-day mission aboard the International
Space Station (ISS).
A capsule carrying NASA station commander Barry "Butch"
Wilmore and Russian flight engineers Alexander Samokutyaev and
Elena Serova landed in a vertical upright position shortly after
sunrise at 0807 (0207 GMT), some 147 km (92 miles) southeast of
the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.
"Everything is going on by the book," said a NASA television
commentator. "Expedition 42 is back on Earth."
Extracted from the capsule, which was charred on re-entry,
the three were seated in semi-reclined chairs for a breath of
fresh air and first medical checks, bundled up in blankets to
protect them from frigid temperatures.
"Everything is great, thank you. The guys are great and
worked very well," said a smiling Serova while a female doctor
measured her pulse and blood pressure.
"Congratulations on the recent holiday," a rescue and
recovery team officer said to Serova, referring to the
International Women's Day marked on March 8.
Serova made her first space flight and became the first
Russian woman to serve on the ISS, a $100 billion project of 15
countries. Wilmore and Samokutyaev completed their second
flights.
"Everything is fine. I am drinking real tea with lemon,"
Samokutyaev said with a smile.
"I am glad to be here," Wilmore said in Russian before the
three got into all-terrain vehicles and were taken to individual
helicopters to be evacuated from the landing area.
NASA astronaut Terry Virts, who took over command of the
station from Wilmore on Tuesday, remains aboard with cosmonaut
Anton Shkaplerov and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.
They are due home in mid-May.
Wilmore partnered with Virts for a trio of spacewalks
between Feb. 21 and March 1 to prepare parking spots for two new
commercial space taxis hired by NASA to begin ferrying crew
members to and from the station in 2017.
NASA expects future crews to make four more spacewalks
before the end of the year to install docking ports and other
equipment for the new spaceships.
With the arrival of the next crew, NASA and Russia will be
doubling the mission durations in an attempt to learn more about
how the human body responds to even longer stays in space.
NASA astronaut Mark Kelly and Russia's Mikhail Kornienko are
due to spend a year aboard the station, which flies about 260
miles (418 km) above Earth. They are slated to launch, along
with cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, on March 27 from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
