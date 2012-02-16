* Russia's docking module to be removed from the station
* Russia to replace it with a new multipurpose laboratory
* Spacewalkers to install debris shields
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 16 A pair of
Russian cosmonauts floated outside the International Space
Station on Thursday to prepare for the removal of a Russian
docking module that is due to be sent off to the atmosphere for
incineration next year.
Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Anton Shkaplerov left the
station's airlock at about 9:30 a.m. EST (0430 GMT) for a
planned six-hour outing, the first of three spacewalks scheduled
this year.
Their first task was to move one of two 46-foot (14-metre)
Stela cargo booms from the outside of Pirs, a Russian docking
module that has been part of the $100 billion space station
since 2001. The manually operated cranes are used by
spacewalking crews to move equipment around the Russian part of
the station.
The station, which flies about 240 miles (385 km) above
Earth, is jointly owned by the United States, Russia, Europe,
Japan and Canada, and is used for medical, materials science,
fluid physics and other experiments in a microgravity
environment.
Pirs is expected to be removed from the station in July 2013
to make way for a new Russian multipurpose laboratory module
named Nauka which combines docking ports, experiment space, an
extra bathroom and a sleeping station for one crewmember.
The spacewalk was broadcast on NASA Television.
Russia's second Stela crane will be relocated during another
spacewalk slated for August.
Before heading back inside the station, Kononenko and
Shkaplerov planned to install five debris shields to the outside
of the command module. The shields are needed to protect the
station from micrometeoroid impacts.
Russia expects to remove the 16.1-foot (4.91-meter) long
Pirs module from orbit and drive it into the atmosphere over the
ocean with a Progress cargo ship a few weeks before the new
module is launched.
Most of the 7,900-pound (3,580-kg) Pirs is expected to burn
up in the atmosphere. Any surviving debris should fall
harmlessly into the ocean.
(Editing By David Adams and David Storey)