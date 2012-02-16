* Russia's docking module to be removed from the station

* Russia to replace it with a new multipurpose laboratory

* Spacewalkers to install debris shields

By Irene Klotz

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 16 A pair of Russian cosmonauts floated outside the International Space Station on Thursday to prepare for the removal of a Russian docking module that is due to be sent off to the atmosphere for incineration next year.

Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Anton Shkaplerov left the station's airlock at about 9:30 a.m. EST (0430 GMT) for a planned six-hour outing, the first of three spacewalks scheduled this year.

Their first task was to move one of two 46-foot (14-metre) Stela cargo booms from the outside of Pirs, a Russian docking module that has been part of the $100 billion space station since 2001. The manually operated cranes are used by spacewalking crews to move equipment around the Russian part of the station.

The station, which flies about 240 miles (385 km) above Earth, is jointly owned by the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada, and is used for medical, materials science, fluid physics and other experiments in a microgravity environment.

Pirs is expected to be removed from the station in July 2013 to make way for a new Russian multipurpose laboratory module named Nauka which combines docking ports, experiment space, an extra bathroom and a sleeping station for one crewmember.

The spacewalk was broadcast on NASA Television.

Russia's second Stela crane will be relocated during another spacewalk slated for August.

Before heading back inside the station, Kononenko and Shkaplerov planned to install five debris shields to the outside of the command module. The shields are needed to protect the station from micrometeoroid impacts.

Russia expects to remove the 16.1-foot (4.91-meter) long Pirs module from orbit and drive it into the atmosphere over the ocean with a Progress cargo ship a few weeks before the new module is launched.

Most of the 7,900-pound (3,580-kg) Pirs is expected to burn up in the atmosphere. Any surviving debris should fall harmlessly into the ocean.

(Editing By David Adams and David Storey)