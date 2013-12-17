By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 17 Astronauts aboard
the International Space Station will begin a series of
spacewalks this weekend to repair the orbital outpost's cooling
system, delaying a cargo resupply flight until January, NASA
said on Tuesday.
One of the station's two ammonia cooling systems shut down
on Wednesday, forcing astronauts to power down unnecessary
equipment and suspending some of the laboratory's science
experiments. The six-member crew was not in any danger, NASA
said.
Engineers on the ground tried to devise ways to bypass an
apparently faulty valve inside a pump, located outside the
station. But by Tuesday afternoon, with the cooling system still
down, the U.S. space agency decided to have two astronauts
aboard the station replace the pump with a spare.
Three spacewalks are planned to complete the work, the first
of which is scheduled for Saturday by station flight engineers
Rick Mastracchio and Michael Hopkins. Two more spacewalks are
targeted for Dec. 23 and Dec. 25.
Mastracchio and Hopkins will retrieve a spare pump from a
storage site outside the station and replace the faulty unit.
Astronauts tackled the same job, which proved more difficult
than anticipated, in 2010.
Repairing the station's cooling system will sideline Orbital
Sciences Corp's first cargo run to the station, a $100
billion research lab that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above
Earth.
Orbital Sciences, one of two companies hired by NASA to fly
supplies to the outpost following the retirement of the space
shuttles in 2011, had been preparing for a launch from Wallops
Island, Virginia, on Thursday.
The flight, the first of eight under a $1.9 billion NASA
contract, will be bumped to no earlier than the second week of
January, said NASA spokesman Josh Byerly, at the Johnson Space
Center in Houston.
The spacewalks will be the first by NASA crew members since
July, when Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano had a spacesuit
problem that caused his helmet to fill with water. NASA
immediately aborted the spacewalk and suspended future outings
while the cause of the leak was under investigation.
The investigation is still under way but the spacesuits
aboard the station have been cleared for use.