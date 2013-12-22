(Updates with delay of second spacewalk, NASA statement)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 21 Two NASA
astronauts, their spacesuits rigged with snorkels in case of a
water leak, floated outside the International Space Station for
5-1/2 hours on Saturday, successfully completing the first
steps to fix the outpost's cooling system.
The spacewalk, which was broadcast live on NASA Television,
was the first for NASA since July when the spacesuit helmet worn
by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano began filling with water, a
situation that could have caused him to drown.
No such leaks were detected in Saturday's spacewalk, the
first of two or possibly three that will be needed to complete
the cooling system repair.
The operation was prompted by the Dec. 11 shutdown of one of
the station's two U.S. ammonia cooling systems, which forced the
crew to turn off non-essential equipment and shut down dozens of
science experiments.
While the six-member crew is not in danger, the remaining
cooling system cannot support the three laboratories and other
modules on the U.S. side of the $100 billion station, a project
of 15 nations. The Russian side of the station has a separate
cooling system.
Engineers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston tried
devising ways to bypass a suspected faulty pump valve, but with
time running short, managers decided to have astronauts replace
the pump, located outside the station, with a spare.
The work, which began shortly after 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT),
went smoothly, with station flight engineers Rick Mastracchio
and Mike Hopkins finishing up an hour earlier than expected.
They were able to not only disconnect the old pump, but also
remove it from its pallet on the station's exterior truss, a
task slated for a second spacewalk originally planned for Monday
and later delayed until Tuesday, NASA said late on Saturday.
A third spacewalk, if needed, presumably also would slip one
day, from Wednesday to Thursday.
NASA said an extra day was needed to prepare a backup
spacesuit for Mastracchio to use.
"During repressurization of the station's airlock following
the spacewalk, a spacesuit configuration issue put the suit
Mastracchio was wearing in question for the next excursion,"
NASA said in a statement.
The issue is not related to the water leak that was seen
during the July spacewalk, NASA said.
"Both Mastracchio and Hopkins reported dry conditions
repeatedly throughout (Saturday's) activities," the statement
said.
Mastracchio, a veteran of six previous spacewalks, and
Hopkins, a rookie, wore spacesuits that were modified to protect
them from another possible water leak. The problem in July was
traced to contamination in piece of equipment called a fan pump
separator that circulates water and air in the spacesuit and
removes moisture from air.
How the water-separator portion of the device became clogged
remains under investigation.
Hopkins wore Parmitano's spacesuit, but it had been
outfitted with a new fan pump separator. In addition, both
Hopkins and Mastracchio rigged their helmets with homemade
snorkels, fabricated out of pieces of plastic tubing and Velcro,
which they could have used for breathing in case of another
water leak. The helmets also included water-absorbent pads.
FAILED PUMP
During Saturday's spacewalk, Mastracchio and Hopkins
disconnected electrical and fluid lines and removed the
780-pound (354-kg), 5-foot (1.5-metre) wide cooling system pump.
The failed pump, which was then anchored in a temporary
storage site, will remain on the station for possible future
repair and reuse.
It was installed in 2010 during an unexpectedly difficult
series of spacewalks by astronauts Doug Wheelock and Tracy
Caldwell Dyson.
"What makes this pump very difficult (to work on) are (the)
fluid disconnects because they are so large and they are
pressurized and they contain liquid ammonia, so that's a hazard
for us if it were to come in contact with us or our suits,"
Caldwell Dyson said in an interview with a NASA TV mission
commentator.
Maintaining focus also can be a challenge, she added.
"When you're on one of those pallets, you really have that
sensation that you are sticking out on the edge of a skyscraper.
Especially when you look down, you see your feet and then you
see the Earth going 17,500 mph (28,164 kph) beneath you, it
really does get your attention," she said.
Mastracchio and Hopkins encountered no major problems during
Saturday's outing.
"These guys really went out there and were so efficient,"
Caldwell Dyson said. "It may be more difficult to remove the
pump because you don't know exactly what to expect," she added.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Vicki Allen and Sandra
Maler)