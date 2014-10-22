By Irene Klotz
Oct 22 Two Russian cosmonauts wrapped up a
speedy, 3 -1/2-hour spacewalk outside the International Space
Station on Wednesday to replace science experiments and jettison
two unneeded antennas.
Station commander Maxim Suraev and flight engineer Alexander
Samokutyaev quickly completed the first task on their to-do
list, removing and jettisoning a defunct science experiment
known as Radiometriya. The device, which was installed in 2011,
was used to track seismic activity on earth, NASA mission
commentator Rob Navias said during a live broadcast of the
spacewalk on NASA TV.
Suraev and Samokutyaev then removed a protective cover from
a European science experiment that exposes seeds, bacteria
spores, fungi, ferns and other samples to the harsh environment
of space.
The cosmonauts, both making their second spacewalks, cut
cables, removed bolts and tossed away two obsolete antennas from
the Poisk mini-research module. The antennas, used to guide
visiting spacecraft to docking ports, will remain in orbit for
up to a year before Earth's gravity tugs them back into the
atmosphere, where they will incinerate.
Suraev and Samokutyaev also took samples from a window and
photographed the outside of the Russian part of the station for
an engineering analysis.
The spacewalk, originally planned for six hours, was
finished in 3 hours and 38 minutes. The cosmonauts left the
station's Pirs module at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT) as the complex
sailed 260 miles (418 km) above the planet.
"Everything was very well done," an interpreter for the
Russian Mission Control Center outside Moscow said during the
broadcast.
The spacewalk was the third in three weeks and the seventh
and last outing planned for this year. Next year, NASA plans up
to 10 spacewalks to reconfigure the station for the arrival of
commercial space taxis, which are expected to begin flying crews
to the outpost in 2017.
The station is a $100 billion research laboratory owned and
operated by a partnership of 15 nations.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)