MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia said on Tuesday it has
postponed the next manned mission to the International Space
Station until Nov. 12, more than a month later than initially
planned over safety concerns following the crash of an unmanned
cargo flight last month.
Three astronauts were forced to remain in space for an extra
week and partners in the $100-billion station eyed leaving it
unmanned for the first time in a decade after the Russian rocket
failure on Aug. 24 sent the Progress cargo craft raining back to
Earth in fiery bits.
Half of the current station crew -- NASA's Ron Garan and
cosmonauts Alexander Samokutyayev and Andrey Borisenko -- will
land on the Kazakh steppes early on Friday, leaving a skeleton
three person mission in orbit until their replacements arrive.
An investigation into the crash of Russia's Soyuz rocket --
a model nearly identical to that used for manned space flights
-- found a production fault that prevented fuel from reaching
the gas generator caused the engine to fail in the upper-stages.
The next launch sending crew to the station will be the
first since the U.S. space agency retired its 30-year shuttle
programme in July, and the crash has increased concerns at NASA
over relying entirely on Russian craft to send people to space.
Russia's space agency also said it had scheduled a new
Progress supply mission on October 30 to carry food and fuel to
cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, astronaut Mike Fossum and Japan's
Satoshi Furukawa, who remain on board the orbital research
station run by 16 nations.
