MOSCOW, March 15 Three Russian and American
astronauts are stuck for one more day aboard the international
space station after foul weather delayed their landing on Friday
in the steppes of Central Asia.
Since October, NASA's Kevin Ford and Russian cosmonauts Oleg
Novitskiy and Evgeny Tarelkin have been aboard the orbiting
outpost, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250
miles (400 km) above Earth.
Fog and freezing rain at the landing site in Kazakhstan
prevented helicopters from setting up for the crew's return to
Earth, NASA TV commentary said during live mission streaming.
A spokesman for the Russian space agency Roskosmos said the
landing would be pushed back by one day and is now scheduled for
7:06 a.m. Moscow time (0306 GMT).
The crew's descent back to Earth aboard a Russia Soyuz
spacecraft will take less than four hours.
In preparation for their departure, Canadian astronaut Chris
Hadfield took the helm of the space station on Wednesday,
becoming the first Canadian to take command of the outpost.
It is only the second time in the 12-year history of the
station, a project of 15 nations that has been permanently
staffed since November 2000, that command has been turned over
to someone who is not American or Russian.
Hadfield will be part of a three-man skeleton crew until
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and
Alexander Misurkin arrive later this month.
