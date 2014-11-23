Nov 23 - A Russian Soyuz rocket blasted off from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazahkstan on Sunday to deliver three new
crew members to the International Space Station, including
Italy's first female astronaut.
A Soyuz capsule holding incoming station commander Terry
Virts, with the U.S. space agency NASA, Soyuz commander Anton
Shkaplerov, with the Russian Federal Space Agency, and
first-time flier Samantha Cristoforetti, with the European Space
Agency, lifted off at 4:01 p.m. EST (2101 GMT).
They were slated to reach the station, which flies about 260
miles (418 km) above Earth, less than six hours later.
The station, owned an operated by a partnership of 15
nations, serves an orbiting laboratory for life science,
materials research, technology development and other experiments
that take advantage of the unique microgravity environment and
vantage point of space.
"I think that 100 years from now, 500 years from now, people
will look back on this as the initial baby steps that we took
going into the solar system. In the same way that we look back
on Columbus and the other explorers 500 years ago, this is the
way people will look at this time in history," Virts said.
The $100 billion research laboratory has been short-staffed
since Nov. 9 when Russian cosmonaut Maxim Suraev, European
astronaut Alexander Gerst and NASA's Reid Wiseman returned home
after 5.5 months in orbit.
The crew faces a busy six-months in orbit, including a trio
of spacewalks to prepare the station for a new fleet of U.S.
commercial space taxis that are due to begin flying crew to the
station in late 2017.
Cristoforetti, 37, an Italian Air Force pilot, deflected
questions about becoming Italy's first female astronaut during a
webcast prelaunch press conference from Kazakhstan on Saturday.
"I have done nothing special to be the first Italian woman
to fly to space. I just wanted to fly to space and I happen to
be the first," Cristoforetti, who was speaking in Russian, said
through a translator.
When asked by a reporter if she planned wear cosmetics in
space, Cristoforetti looked confused, then replied, "Maybe you
should ask Terry. Maybe he wants to take some makeup with him."
