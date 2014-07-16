By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 16 An Orbital
Sciences Corp cargo ship reached the International Space
Station on Wednesday with a delivery of food, supplies, science
experiments and a fleet of tiny Earth-imaging satellites that
will be launched from the orbital outpost.
Working from a control panel inside the station's Cupola
module, commander Steven Swanson delicately steered the
station's 58-foot long (18 m) robotic arm to pluck the Cygnus
capsule from orbit at 6:36 a.m. EDT (1036 GMT) as the ships
sailed 260 miles (418 km) above northern Libya.
"I think everyone is breathing again," NASA robotics officer
Melanie Miller radioed to the crew from Mission Control in
Houston.
The capsule, named SS Janice Voss in tribute to a five-time
space shuttle astronaut who died of breast cancer in 2012,
blasted off aboard an Orbital Sciences Antares rocket from
Virginia on Sunday.
"We now have a seventh crewmember," Swanson radioed to
Mission Control. "Welcome aboard the ISS, Janice."
Later on Wednesday, the capsule will be bolted to a docking
port on the station's Harmony module so Swanson and his five
crewmates can begin unpacking more than 3,600 pounds (1,660 kg)
of food, equipment and supplies.
The cargo includes 28 shoebox-sized satellites for privately
owned Planet Labs, which operates a constellation of
Earth-imaging satellites. The satellites will be deployed this
summer from a small satellite launcher set up in Japan's Kibo
module.
"Our goal is to image the whole Earth every day ... and then
put it online for people to get access to it," Robbie Schlinger,
co-founder of the San Francisco-based company, told reporters
during a prelaunch news conference.
To that end, Planet Labs, which already has flown 42
ultra-compact satellites, intends to operate a network of 100
spacecraft, which would allow it to collect images of the entire
Earth every 24 hours.
"It's really about getting rich data, to make it actionable
and accessible to people," Schlinger said.
Cygnus is to remain berthed at the station until mid-August.
Once it is unpacked, it will be refilled with trash and other
items no longer needed on the station and released to fly back
into the atmosphere for incineration.
(Reporting and writing by Irene Klotz; Editing by Bill Trott)