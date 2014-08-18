(Updating with completion of spacewalk)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug 18 - A pair of Russian cosmonauts
began their work week on Monday floating outside the
International Space Station to toss out a small satellite for a
university in Peru, install science experiments and tackle some
housekeeping chores.
First out of the hatch was cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who
stood on a ladder outside the station's Pirs airlock to release
a 2.2-pound (1-kg), 4-inch (10-cm) cube-shaped satellite built
by students at the National University of Engineering in Lima,
Peru.
Video broadcast on NASA Television showed the satellite,
called Chasqui-1, tumbling away from the back of the station as
it sailed about 260 miles (418 km) above the southern Pacific
Ocean.
The solar-powered spacecraft, whose name means "messenger"
in the Quechua language of the Incas, is outfitted with visible
light and infrared cameras to take pictures of Earth and sensors
to measure temperature and pressure as it orbits.
Artemyev was then joined by spacewalker Alexander Skvortsov
to install a European package of experiments to the outside of
the Russian Zvezda module. The experiments include biomaterials
and extremophiles, which are organisms that can live in
extremely hostile environments.
Scientists hope to use information about how the organisms
fare in the highly radioactive and extreme temperatures of space
to devise life-detection techniques for future robotic Mars
missions.
The cosmonauts also installed a reinforcing clamp for a
communications antenna they attached during their last spacewalk
in June. Monday's to-do list included taking samples of residue
on the outside of some of Zvezda's windows and setting up an
experiment to measure how plumes from rocket engine burns may be
impacting parts of station.
Artemyev and Skvortsov breezed through their planned
six-hour spacewalk, which began shortly after 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT), and were back inside the station's airlock 45 minutes
early.
Artemyev, Skvortsov and NASA station commander Steve Swanson
are five months into a planned six-month mission. Also aboard
the complex are NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, European astronaut
Alexander Gerst and Russian cosmonaut Maxim Suraev, who arrived
on May 28.
The station, a $100 billion research laboratory for
materials and life science experiments, technology
demonstrations and other microgravity research, is a partnership
of 15 nations that has been occupied by rotating crews of
astronauts and cosmonauts since November 2000.
(Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh)