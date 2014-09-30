By Irene Klotz
| TORONTO, Sept 29
TORONTO, Sept 29 Work on a pair of U.S.
commercial spaceships to ferry astronauts to and from the
International Space Station will be delayed after a losing
contender protested the NASA awards, agency Administrator
Charles Bolden said on Monday.
The U.S. space agency awarded contracts worth up to $6.8
billion to Boeing and privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, to finish designs, build, test and
ultimately fly crews to the station, a $100 billion research
laboratory that orbits about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
The awards, announced on Sept. 16, culminate a four-year
program to restore U.S.-based human spaceflight services
following the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011.
Since then, NASA has been dependent on Russia to fly station
crewmembers, a service that currently costs the United States
about $70 million per seat.
In addition to Boeing and SpaceX, privately owned Sierra
Nevada Corp bid to continue development of its Dream Chaser
spaceplane under NASA's so-called "Commercial Crew" program. The
contracts include up to six operational missions.
Boeing's award is for $4.2 billion. SpaceX offered to do the
work for $2.6 billion. On Friday, Colorado-based Sierra Nevada
formally protested the awards, saying its proposal would cost
$900 million less than Boeing's.
"NASA's own Source Selection Statement and debrief indicate
that there are serious questions and inconsistencies in the
source selection process. SNC, therefore, feels that there is no
alternative but to institute a legal challenge," the company
said in a statement.
The protest, filed with the Government Accountability
Office, will temporarily keep NASA from moving forward with the
next phase of its Commercial Crew program, NASA's Bolden told
Reuters.
NASA has 30 days to respond to Sierra Nevada's challenge.
GAO is expected to issue its ruling by Jan. 5, 2015.
Bolden was in Toronto for the opening of the week-long
International Astronautical Congress.
(Editing by Ken Wills)