* Three firms have NASA backing to develop human spaceships
* Funding for program's next phase undecided
* NASA wants U.S. alternative by 2017
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 31 NASA is pressing
ahead with a program to fly its astronauts on commercial
spaceships despite budget uncertainties that threaten to
undermine a heated competition for its business.
Since 2010, when the U.S. space agency begin partnering with
private companies interested in developing space taxis, and May
2014, when the current phase of the so-called Commercial Crew
initiative ends, NASA expects to have spent about $1.5 billion
on the program.
The Obama administration is requesting $821 million for the
program for the 2014 fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. Congress
previously halved the administration's requests to $406 million
in 2012 and $498 million in 2013.
The bulk of the funds now goes to two firms, Boeing Co
and privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or
SpaceX, both of which are developing seven-person capsules. NASA
also is backing a winged spaceship called Dream Chaser being
developed by privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp.
"The biggest risk to the program is prematurely eliminating
competition," Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight
development at NASA Headquarters, told an advisory committee
meeting on Tuesday.
"The goal of the Commercial Crew program is safe, reliable
and cost-effective human space transportation to low-Earth
orbit. Competition gives you a good price, but the partners know
that safety and reliability are important criteria for NASA so
they are battling to be the safest, to be the most reliable and
to be the most cost-effective," he said.
"There are still some uncertainties about each one of these
systems, so if we were to go all-in on one right now, I would be
very nervous about that," McAlister added.
Unlike traditional cost-plus-award fees contracts, NASA's
space taxi developers are paid fixed amounts and only after they
achieve pre-determined technical milestones. Companies also are
required to share development costs.
The initiative is intended to give NASA a U.S. alternative
for flying astronauts to the International Space Station, a $100
billion research complex that orbits about 250 miles (402 km)
above Earth, by 2017.
With the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011, the U.S.
space agency is dependent on Russia to transport station crews,
a service that currently costs more than $62 million per seat.
NASA created similar partnerships with SpaceX and Orbital
Sciences Corp for station cargo transportation, another
service previously provided by the government-owned and operated
space shuttles.
So far, SpaceX has flown three times to the station. Orbital
Sciences is slated for its debut test flight in September.
For NASA's $800 investment, the United States now has "two
low-cost launch vehicles, two autonomous spacecraft capable of
delivering cargo and two privately developed launch facilities.
This will give us a very robust U.S. domestic cargo
transportation capability," McAlister said.
SpaceX also has successfully sold its Falcon 9 rockets
commercially, with about 50 missions on its manifest including
10 more station cargo resupply flights for NASA.
Companies vying to develop human space transports for NASA
are slated learn more about the program's next phase during
meetings on Thursday and Friday at the Kennedy Space Center in
Florida.