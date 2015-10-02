(Adds details about launch and satellite)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 2 An unmanned Atlas 5
rocket blasted off from a seaside launch pad in Florida on
Friday to put a communications satellite into orbit for Mexico.
The 195-foot (59-meter) tall rocket, built and flown by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing, lifted off at 6:28 a.m. EDT from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station. Launch was delayed 20 minutes to
allow time for a wayward boat to clear away from the rocket's
flight safety zone.
Perched on top of the rocket was the Boeing-built Morelos-3
communications satellite, a duplicate of a spacecraft lost
during a Russian Proton rocket launch in May.
It was the 100th launch for ULA since its formation in 2006,
all of which have been successful.
Morelos-3 was due to be put into orbit 22,300 miles (35,888
km) above Earth about three hours after liftoff. The satellite
is designed to provide cellular voice, data, Internet and video
services for Mexican national security and civilian services
over the next 15 years.
Mexico is paying Boeing about $1 billion for a
three-satellite system, collectively known as MEXSAT. The
contract, announced in 2010, includes two ground sites, network
operations systems and user terminals.
The launch marked a rare commercial mission for ULA, which
typically flies U.S. military and NASA science missions.
ULA is designing a new rocket, called Vulcan, that it says
will be less expensive to build and fly. The company faces its
first competition for the U.S. military's launch business, with
privately owned SpaceX now certified to fly defense and national
security satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket.
ULA also is wrestling with supply issues, as the RD-180
Russian rocket engines that power its workhorse Atlas 5 launcher
have been banned for use on military missions. U.S. lawmakers
enacted the ban last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
That could leave SpaceX as the sole bidder for a 2018 Global
Positioning System satellite launch. An Air Force solicitation
for launch services was released on Wednesday, with proposals
due Nov. 16.
ULA and Air Force officials are seeking a partial exemption
to the RD-180 engine ban to keep the Atlas 5 available for
military missions until Vulcan, with its U.S. engines, is ready
to fly.
ULA is reviewing the GPS launch solicitation and monitoring
congressional proposals to allow additional RD-180 imports
before deciding on whether to bid for the work, said spokeswoman
Jessica Rye.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz, editing by Larry King)