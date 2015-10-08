(Corrects to clarify number of engines affected by ban in 7th
paragraph (9 not 24)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. Defense Department
expects to decide "fairly soon" whether to issue a waiver to
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, that would allow it to continue
using Russian rocket engines, the Pentagon's top acquisition
official said on Tuesday.
Without a waiver, or a change in last year's law banning the
use of Russian engines on some launches, ULA said it cannot
compete against Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which
won certification earlier this year to compete against ULA.
ULA has been the monopoly provider for most Air Force
satellite launches since its creation in 2006.
"We're still working our way through that," Defense
Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters after being asked
about a waiver at an industry event. "I don't have a decision
yet."
ULA Chief Executive Tory Bruno told reporters last week that
ULA would not be able to bid in a new U.S. Air Force competition
to launch a GPS satellite unless it gets some relief from a ban
on use of the Russian RD-180 engine that powers its primary
workhorse Atlas 5 rocket.
U.S. lawmakers banned the use of the Russian engines for
U.S. military and spy satellite launches last year after
Russia's annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
The ban still affects 9 of 29 engines that ULA had ordered
from Russia, but not paid for, before Russia took control of
Crimea. Five engines approved for ULA's use by Congress last
year had already been assigned to other missions, and were not
available for use in a bid for the new GPS launch, Bruno said.
Bids are due Nov. 16 for the GPS contract, the first
competition in nearly a decade for a large U.S. military
satellite launch.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James has expressed support for
a waiver, but has not formally requested one yet, according to a
U.S. defense official. Bruno also wrote a letter directly to
Defense Secretary Ash Carter about the issue, the official said.
Kendall said the department was keen to ensure it had two
sources for rocket launches to deliver critical military and spy
satellites into orbit.
"If you're only dependent on one source for launches, and
something happens to that source, then you're in deep trouble,"
he said. "At the end of the day want to make sure we have two
ways to get our payloads into space."
