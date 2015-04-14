(Updates with ULA spokeswoman, paragraphs 6-7)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 13 Hours after
unveiling its next-generation "Vulcan" rocket, the company that
launches most of America's satellites, United Launch Alliance
(ULA), ran into its first problem - the rocket's name.
"Vulcan is a trademark of Vulcan Inc. and we have informed
ULA of our trademark rights," Chuck Beames, president of the
Paul Allen-backed Vulcan Aerospace, told Reuters.
"Paul Allen and Vulcan were early leaders within space
exploration with the launch of SpaceShipOne more than a decade
ago. We are flattered by ULA's tribute to our legacy by naming
their new rocket 'Vulcan'," Beames said.
ULA, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co, selected Vulcan as the name of its new
booster, which will be developed in phases beginning in 2019,
after it won more than 1 million votes in a crowdsourcing
initiative.
On Monday, ULA unveiled the reusable "Vulcan" rocket that is
slated to end U.S. dependence on Russian-built rocket engines.
"We have done our due diligence regarding the legal right to
use the name Vulcan," ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye wrote in an
email.
"ULA is committed to taking every reasonable step to avoid
any confusion with other entities using this name and we are
confident we can do so," she said.
(Editing by Ken Wills and Paul Tait)