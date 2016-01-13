BRIEF-Keysight Technologies receives final regulatory clearance for Ixia acquisition
* Keysight Technologies, Ixia announce receipt of final regulatory clearance for Keysight’S acquisition of Ixia—acquisition to close soon
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to Orbital ATK Inc and privately-held Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) to develop prototypes of new U.S.-built rocket engines under a broader effort aimed at ending reliance on Russian-made engines, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.
Orbital ATK won an initial contract worth $47 million to develop three rocket propulsion system prototypes for the Air Force's Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program, with the company slated to invest $31 million, according to the Defense Department's daily digest of major contract awards.
It said the total potential government investment under the contract, including all options, was $180 million, with Orbital ATK slated to contribute a total of $125 million, including all options.
The contract, which runs through Dec. 30, 2019, calls for development of prototypes of Orbital's GEM 63XL strap-on solid rocket motor, the Common Booster Segment (CBS) solid rocket motor and an Extendable Nozzle for the BE-3U upper stage engine built by Blue Origin, a company founded by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.
SpaceX won an initial contract valued at $33.6 million to develop a prototype of the Raptor rocket propulsion system for the upper stage of the company's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles, with total government investment to reach $61 million, including all options, the Air Force said.
The company is contributing $67 million initially with its total investment to rise as high as $123 million, including all options, according to the Pentagon statement. The SpaceX contract runs through Dec. 31, 2018.
Negotiations with Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc are continuing, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Air Force General John Hyten, commander of U.S. Air Force Space Command, told reporters last month that the Air Force had received a wide range of proposals for a U.S.-built engine to end American reliance on the Russian RD-180 engine.
The RD-180 engine now powers the workhorse Atlas 5 rocket built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
Efforts to develop new engines gained urgency after U.S. lawmakers passed a ban on use of Russian RD-180 engines for launches of U.S. military or spy satellites following Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014.
Congress eased the ban as part of a massive fiscal 2016 spending bill, but Hyten and other U.S. officials are still pressing to end use of the Russian engines. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)
