By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Aug 26 Space Exploration
Technologies will delay the launch of its next Falcon 9 rocket
by up to two weeks following Friday's explosion of a related
prototype vehicle during a flight test, officials said on
Tuesday.
The privately owned company, also known as SpaceX, had
planned to launch a communications satellite owned by Hong
Kong-based Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
early Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida.
On Sunday, SpaceX announced it would delay the launch of the
AsiaSat 6 spacecraft for one day to review data collected during
the botched test flight of a Falcon rocket demonstration vehicle
that self-destructed on Friday.
The Falcon 9 Reusable development vehicle, known as Falcon
9R, was outfitted with three engines and a prototype landing
system the company had been developing to fly its rockets back
to the launch site for refurbishment and reuse.
The Falcon 9R exploded about 17 seconds after liftoff from
SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, rocket development and testing
facility, video posted on YouTube by spectators showed.
After an initial review, SpaceX cleared its nine-engine
operational Falcon rocket for the AsiaSat mission, but the firm
owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk
apparently had second thoughts.
The launch had been slated for 12:50 a.m. EDT/0450 GMT on
Wednesday.
"We are not aware of any issue with Falcon 9, nor the
interfaces with the spacecraft, but have decided to review all
potential failure modes and contingencies again. We expect to
complete this process in one to two weeks," the company said in
a statement released late Tuesday.
SpaceX has flown its Falcon 9 rocket 11 times, most recently
on Aug. 5 to deliver the first of two AsiaSat communication
satellites into orbit.
In addition to flying commercial missions, SpaceX Falcon
rockets launch Dragon cargo ships to the International Space
Station for NASA. The company's next cargo run had been targeted
for Sept. 19. There was no immediate word about whether the
delay to the AsiaSat launch would postpone NASA's mission as
well.
