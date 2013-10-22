* Capsule to re-enter atmosphere and burn up on Wednesday
* NASA now has second U.S.-based supply line to station
* Firm preparing to fly next cargo ship in December
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 22 Virginia-based
Orbital Sciences Corp completed a successful test
mission at the International Space Station on Tuesday, clearing
the firm to begin regular cargo runs for NASA under a $1.9
billion contract.
Using the space station's robotic arm, astronauts aboard the
station plucked the Orbital Sciences' Cygnus capsule from its
docking port and released the unmanned capsule into space as the
two sailed high over the Atlantic Ocean.
The capsule was launched on Sept. 18 aboard an Orbital
Sciences' Antares rocket from a new commercial spaceport on
Wallops Island, Virginia.
Cygnus arrived at the station 11 days later. Docking was
delayed a week due to a spacecraft communications glitch and the
higher priority arrival of new station crew members aboard a
Russian Soyuz capsule.
"This test flight went pretty much without any hiccups at
all," NASA mission commentator Josh Byerly said during a NASA
Television broadcast of Cygnus' departure.
The capsule is scheduled to make two braking maneuvers on
Wednesday to lose altitude so it can be tugged back into Earth's
atmosphere by the planet's gravity and burn up.
Cygnus, which carried about 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of cargo
to the station, was loaded up with trash and items no longer
needed aboard the station before its release.
Orbital Sciences is the second of two U.S. firms hired by
NASA to fly cargo to the space station, a $100 billion project
of 15 nations, following the retirement of the space shuttles in
2011.
Rival Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, a privately
owned California company, began work for NASA about 18 months
before Orbital Sciences. It has already made a test flight and
two cargo runs to the station, a permanently staffed research
complex that flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above Earth.
SpaceX, which is owned and operated by billionaire
entrepreneur Elon Musk, has a $1.6 billion NASA contract for 12
station resupply missions, as well as a backlog of more than 40
other Falcon rocket flights for commercial satellite companies
and non-U.S. government agencies.
"We are delighted to now have two American companies able to
resupply the station," NASA administrator Charles Bolden said in
a statement.
"Congratulations to the teams at Orbital Sciences and NASA
who worked hard to make this demonstration mission to the
International Space Station an overwhelming success," he said.
Like SpaceX, Orbital Sciences also hopes to sell its rockets
to customers beyond NASA.
"With two really good launches under our belt, things are
picking up in terms of customer interest," Orbital Sciences
Chairman and Chief Executive David Thompson said during a
conference call with investment analysts last week.
The company debuted its medium-lift Antares rocket during a
test flight on April 21. Its next mission, scheduled for
December, is the first of eight cargo runs to the station under
a $1.9 billion contract with NASA.