Jan 20 Elon Musk-backed Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) said it has raised about $1 billion in a financing round with two new investors, Google Inc and Fidelity.

Google and Fidelity will collectively own just under 10 percent of SpaceX, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1yH7VXf) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)