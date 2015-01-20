(Adds details)
Jan 20 Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX),
founded by Elon Musk, said it has raised about $1 billion in a
financing round with two new investors, Google Inc and
Fidelity.
Google and Fidelity will collectively own just under 10
percent of SpaceX, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
SpaceX said the funding will help it continue research in
space transport, reusability, and satellite manufacturing.
Google and Fidelity join existing investors Draper Fisher
Jurvetson, Founders Fund, Valor Equity Partners and Capricorn.
Google has already a presence in the aerospace sector
following a few high-profile acquisitions last year, including
that of satellite company, Skybox Imaging for $500 million in
June.
The announcement from SpaceX comes on the same day that
Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator
founded by former NASA scientists, said it raised $95 million to
help build its business of selling satellite images and data to
customers.
SpaceX backer Draper Fisher Jurvetson also participated in
Planet Labs' latest equity round.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)