BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MADRID May 11 Spain's conservative government passed the second banking sector reform since it took power in December on Friday.
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the government would order an independent audit of the entire real estate portfolio of the country's banks. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.