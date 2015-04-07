BRIEF-Photon Control appoints Scott Edmonds as CEO and president
* Photon Control announces appointments to its board of directors and management team and cancellation of requisitioned shareholder meeting
April 7 Spain's Abengoa
* Says in presentation that listed U.S. unit Abengoa Yield aiming for $1.6 per share dividend in 2015
* Says Abengoa Yield unit aiming for $1.9-$2 per share dividend in 2016
* Presentation filed with Spanish stock market regulator, Abengoa holding investor day in New York Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Ceo Donald Brandt's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing