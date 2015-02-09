BRIEF-Luna Gold, JDL announce court approval of the plan of arrangement to form Trek Mining
* Luna Gold and JDL announce court approval of the plan of arrangement to form Trek Mining Inc
Feb 9 Abengoa Yield says:
* has agreed to buy $142 million worth of assets from parent company, Spain's Abengoa
* in talks with Abengoa over an additional package of assets, worth between $200 million and $250 million in equity value Further company coverage: [ABG.MC ] (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sarah Morris)
* Luna Gold and JDL announce court approval of the plan of arrangement to form Trek Mining Inc
* SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company