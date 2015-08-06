MADRID Aug 6 Indebted Spanish engineering and energy group Abengoa's decision to slash its 2015 cash flow target was taken recently, triggered by an unexpected need to inject cash at projects in Brazil, it said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.

The moves sparked sharp falls in its share price, only two weeks after the company sold nearly 100 million euros worth of shares held as treasury stock at 2.8 euros per share. The stock was trading on Thursday at 1.2 euros each. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)