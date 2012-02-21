Oscars ratings for 2017 pacing behind last year in early numbers -Nielsen
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
MADRID Feb 21 Spanish toll road operator Abertis has agreed to buy Telefonica's 13 percent stake in Hispasat for 120 million euros ($159.20 million), bringing its ownership of the satellite operator to close to 50 percent, said a source close to the deal.
Abertis had been expected to buy more of Hispasat after it sold about half its stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat in January for 981 million euros. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Apparel giant VF Corp, the company behind such popular brands as Wrangler jeans and Timberland boots, is adopting sourcing policies to eliminate products that contribute to deforestation and human rights violations, it said on Monday.