MADRID Feb 21 Spanish toll road operator Abertis has agreed to buy Telefonica's 13 percent stake in Hispasat for 120 million euros ($159.20 million), bringing its ownership of the satellite operator to close to 50 percent, said a source close to the deal.

Abertis had been expected to buy more of Hispasat after it sold about half its stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat in January for 981 million euros. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)