MADRID Oct 31 Spanish toll road company Abertis expects recurring net profit to grow by around 5 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, management said on Wednesday.

"We anticipate stability at the revenues and Ebitda level while net profit should continue to show mid single digit increases on a recurrent basis," an Abertis executive said during a conference call.

Earlier, Abertis announced a 5.6 percent rise in recurring net profit to 536 million in the nine months to September. (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Jesus Aguado)