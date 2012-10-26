MADRID Oct 26 Spanish construction and renewables group Acciona said on Friday it stood to make over 200 million euros ($259 million)next year from supplying electricity for one of the country's public rail companies.

Acciona subsidiary Acciona Green Developments won 94 percent of the electricity auctioned by Adif and estimates it will make 207.8 million euros in revenues, the company said in a statement.

The firm will provide all the electricity for Spain's high-speed AVE trains that link major cities, as well as other rail networks. All electricity supplied will be from renewable energy sources, Acciona said. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)