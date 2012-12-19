(Adds detail)
MADRID Dec 19 Spanish stainless steel maker
Acerinox predicted a full-year loss and said it was
cutting costs and delaying dividends as its battles a faltering
global economy.
"Stainless steel market conditions are worse than expected,"
the company said on Wednesday, adding it expected the fourth
quarter to be similar to the third, when it lost 31 million
euros ($41 million).
Oversupply and declining demand have hit stainless
steelmakers this year, along with the falling price of nickel.
Acerinox, which produces around 10 percent of the world's
stainless steel, said it would replace interim dividends in
January and April with a single final payment in July.
It did not specify how much it expected to pay out in
dividends. Acerinox paid three interim dividends of 0.10 euros
per share and a final dividend of 0.15 euros/share for 2011.
Acerinox also said it had approved a plan to save 60 million
euros ($79 million) annually in 2013 and 2014.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
