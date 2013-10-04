* ACS bonds to convert into Iberdrola shares
* Deal further reduces ACS's exposure to Iberdrola
(Adds final terms of exchangeable bond, ACS, Iberdrola close
price)
MADRID Oct 4 Spanish builder ACS has
issued 721.1 million euros ($980.4 million) of five-year bonds
that can be exchanged into shares of power company Iberdrola
, in which it has a small stake.
ACS, which built up a stake in Iberdrola as a way to
diversify, has cut its holding after a share price slump in the
power firm. The stake has gone from 14.85 percent last year to
5.64 percent, mostly tied up in complex financial instruments.
The company said it would use the funds to cancel more
expensive financing it has with French bank Natixis, lowering
its cost of debt. The operation will eventually further lower
ACS's stake in Iberdrola, and one analyst said it may net ACS
cash to pay down its 6 billion euros of debt.
"It is positive that ACS is partially cancelling its
off-balance sheet exposure to Iberdrola and issuing a bond with
a lower cost of debt than the current equity swap financing,"
said Espirito Santo analyst Juan Carlos Calvo.
"The eventual cancellation of the entire derivatives
exposure to Iberdrola could release around 500 million euros of
cash, as the share price of Iberdrola is higher now than at the
time of contracting the derivatives. This could be used to
reduce the group net debt."
The bonds are being marketed to institutional investors. ACS
said 5.7688 euros of the bonds can be swapped for each share of
Iberdrola while the bonds will pay a coupon of 2.625 percent.
At market close on Friday, ACS's share price stood at 24.09
euros and Iberdrola's at 4.308 euros.
ACS, which has focused on overseas expansion to cut its
exposure to recession-hit Spain, borrowed heavily to build its
stake in Iberdrola, but last year took a 2.6 billion euro hit on
its holding.
Natixis, Santander, Deutsche, HSBC and Societe Generale are
acting as bookrunners for the deal.
($1 = 0.7340 euros)
