* Sells 9 wind farms to Canepa investment funds

* Deal has enterprise value of 223.4 mln euros

* Sale follows July wind farms disposal to Gas Natural

MADRID, Aug 5 Spain's ACS (ACS.MC) said on Friday it has sold nine wind farms to to investment funds owned by Canepa Asset Management for an enterprise value of 223.4 million euros ($314.7 million).

The wind farms, with a total installed capacity of some 214 megawatts, are located in various regions throughout Spain.

Last month, ACS sold stakes in five other Spanish wind farms to Gas Natural (GAS.MC) for 72.4 million euros.

ACS announced plans to put up a package of wind and thermosolar assets for sale in 2010,as part of its strategy to rotate assets and free up some cash to invest further in German builder Hotchief (HOTG.DE) and Spanish power company Iberdrola (IBE.MC)

(Reporting by Judy MacInnes; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)