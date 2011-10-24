Oct 24 Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 bucked a fall in advertising revenue in its sector in the first nine months of this year, a report by consultancy Infoadex showed on Monday.

Antena 3, which is due to post results to the end of September on Thursday, attracted 1.8 percent more revenue from advertising than in the same period last year, a total of 496 million euros ($689 million) and a market share of 30.3 percent, Infoadex estimated.

Analysts consider Infoadex figures a good guide to companies' adverting revenues.

According to the consultancy, Antena 3 was the only free-to-air television group to improve its advertising revenue in the period January-September.

Overall, revenue from free-to-air broadcasters present in the whole of Spain fell 5.3 percent to 1.44 billion euros.

Antena 3's rival company Mediaset Spain , which runs channels Tele5 and Cuatro, made 711 million euros in the period. Although Infoadex did not give comparative figures, the revenue was 10 percent less than the channels made together last year before they merged.

Mediaset is also due to present nine-month results on Thursday.

Advertising income at Spain's indebted regional broadcasting sector plunged 24.4 percent to 150.2 million euros, as audience share fell and advertisers continue to be selective as the economy remains sluggish.

Television advertising, including Spain's pay-to-view channels, attracted the largest share of conventional advertising spending at 1.6 billion euros, down from 7.5 percent a year earlier.

Advertisers spent 12.2 percent less on drumming up business through the press, a total of 704.1 million euros.

Internet and cinema represented the bright spots in sluggish spending, with rises of 8.5 percent and 11.5 percent respectively. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)