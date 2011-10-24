Oct 24 Spanish broadcaster Antena 3
bucked a fall in advertising revenue in its sector in the first
nine months of this year, a report by consultancy Infoadex
showed on Monday.
Antena 3, which is due to post results to the end of
September on Thursday, attracted 1.8 percent more revenue from
advertising than in the same period last year, a total of 496
million euros ($689 million) and a market share of 30.3 percent,
Infoadex estimated.
Analysts consider Infoadex figures a good guide to
companies' adverting revenues.
According to the consultancy, Antena 3 was the only
free-to-air television group to improve its advertising revenue
in the period January-September.
Overall, revenue from free-to-air broadcasters present in
the whole of Spain fell 5.3 percent to 1.44 billion euros.
Antena 3's rival company Mediaset Spain , which runs
channels Tele5 and Cuatro, made 711 million euros in the period.
Although Infoadex did not give comparative figures, the revenue
was 10 percent less than the channels made together last year
before they merged.
Mediaset is also due to present nine-month results on
Thursday.
Advertising income at Spain's indebted regional broadcasting
sector plunged 24.4 percent to 150.2 million euros, as audience
share fell and advertisers continue to be selective as the
economy remains sluggish.
Television advertising, including Spain's pay-to-view
channels, attracted the largest share of conventional
advertising spending at 1.6 billion euros, down from 7.5 percent
a year earlier.
Advertisers spent 12.2 percent less on drumming up business
through the press, a total of 704.1 million euros.
Internet and cinema represented the bright spots in sluggish
spending, with rises of 8.5 percent and 11.5 percent
respectively.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)