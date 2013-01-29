MADRID Jan 29 Spanish media companies expect
advertising spending to fall almost twice as fast as previously
thought in 2013 as their clients face another year of economic
recession.
Spain's media have been struggling ever since the global
credit crunch hit, coping with five years of stagnation or
recession and with austerity measures hitting spending and
confidence.
Based on forecasts from sales and marketing directors at
Spanish media groups, a survey from consultancy Zenith predicted
Spain's battered advertising sector would not pick up until
April 2014.
The poll released on Tuesday forecast advertising spending
will fall 7 percent this year, almost double the 3.6 percent
fall expected just two months ago.
The worsening expectations come as Spain's conservative
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy prepares a package of
micro-measures to cushion specific sectors like small companies
and car sales from deep austerity measures.
Recent years have seen revenue from once lucrative property
and car advertising plummet as companies went to the wall and
banks pulled credit.
Since 2008, more than 57 media outlets have closed and
others have had to make journalists redundant.
The gloomier outlook dampened media shares. At 1255 GMT,
shares in Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 were down 3.45
percent 4.76 euros while shares in Mediaset Espana
fell 1.26 percent to 5.73 euros.
If advertisers cut spending as the survey predicts in 2013,
total spending will fall to around 4.0 billion euros, amounting
to a halving on 2007 before the crisis hit.
"Although a fall of 7 percent is bad news for the sector, it
can be seen as bringing a certain relief to a very negative
trend," Zenith said in a statement.
An index released last week by consultancies Arce Media and
Media Hotline estimated advertising spending fell 18 percent.
Newspapers and television companies see the darkest outlook.
Mainstream television companies expect spending to fall in 2013
by 9 percent, compared with the 4.5 percent they forecast in
November.
Paid-for newspapers see a slump of 10.2 percent, compared
with a 7.9 percent drop in November.
Spain slipped into its second recession in two years at the
end of 2011 and is unlikely to see growth before 2014, while
unemployment soared to a record high at the end of last year of
26 percent.
Data on Tuesday showed retail sales fell in December for the
30th time in a row.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)