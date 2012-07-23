MADRID, July 23 Advertising revenues in Spain
plummeted in the first half of the year, with television and
newspapers suffering the most dramatic falls, consultancy
Infoadex said on Monday ahead of first-half results from Spain's
biggest media companies this week.
Television advertising revenues were 16.5 percent lower in
the first six months of 2012 than the same period the year
before at 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion), while cross-media
revenues fell 15.6 percent to 2.1 billion.
Mediaset Espana, part of former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset empire, saw ad revenues
fall 12.4 percent to 460 million euros, while Antena 3's
income from advertising fell 7.9 percent, according to
Infoadex estimates.
Both firms report first half results on Thursday.
Newspaper advertising revenues fell by a fifth in the six
months to end-June, to 370 million euros. Free daily Que! shut
down last month after advertising revenues tumbled 30 percent in
the first quarter of the year.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
