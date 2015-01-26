MADRID Jan 26 Books are covered for the stock
market listing of Spanish airport group Aena (IPO-AENA.MC), two
sources close to the deal said on Monday, after strong demand
for the shares in the first day of "roadshow" meetings with
investors.
Spain is selling a 49 percent stake in Aena in the biggest
privatisation since 1997, in a flotation that values the whole
of the firm at up to 8.25 billion euros ($9.30 billion). The
books were covered in 20 minutes, the two sources said.
As part of the placement, 28 percent of the stake being sold
is for new shareholders, including retail buyers, and 21 percent
has been earmarked for three cornerstone investors. One of the
sources added that if the strong demand persisted, there was a
chance the whole share placement could be sold to investors in
the bookbuilding phase.
"There's a chance it could be a 49 percent IPO (initial
public offering) if the momentum continues," the source said.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Andres Gonzalez in
Madrid, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Sarah Morris)