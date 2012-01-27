LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Spanish agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) dispelled any nagging fears that a pulled deal from country peer FADE this week was a result of waning demand for Spanish debt after it raised a further EUR2bn partly on the back of reverse enquiries.

The A1/A/AA issuer, explicitly guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain, pulled a EUR1.5bn 4.875% February 2018 new benchmark deal out of the bag on Wednesday, just a day after Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico postponed a long four-year benchmark tariff bond.

ICO's 2018 deal on Wednesday came on the back of reverse enquiries from Bankia, La Caixa and Santander, and the issuer followed that up with three taps including a EUR300m increase to its 4.25% July 2014 bond.

In January alone, ICO has issued debt for a total amount of EUR6.6bn of debt including three benchmarks with a range of three to six year maturities.

"There is clearly ongoing appetite for Spanish debt," said Rodrigo Robledo, head of capital markets for ICO. "Demand is coming from a combination of bank treasuries looking to use funds from the LTRO facility, but also asset managers and pension funds."

Bankers unanimously agreed that FADE's dud deal came down to one thing only: price.

"FADE trades back from ICO, and FADE didn't want to pay up. It's as simple as that," said one SSA syndicate official close to the transaction.

FADE, Spain's government-guaranteed electricity deficit amortisation fund, announced plans for its issue on Monday but failed to draw enough investor interest at the target price.

The six leads on the deal -- Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander -- appointed back in June, began to take indications of interest for pricing in the region of 70bp over the April 2016 Spanish government bond.

But that was only 5bp back from where ICO priced a EUR2bn five-year bond a week earlier.

"ICO has developed a strong following over the years, so it has something of an advantage. 5bp behind ICO was just not enough; the issuer was being a bit greedy," said one SSA syndicate official away from the FADE deal.

MISMANAGED?

One critic suggested that a spread of 80bp-85bp would have been more realistic for FADE, while others said the process had been mismanaged altogether.

"It's a complete disaster," said another syndicate official away from the trade.

"There are two problems here. The first is that the issuer did not want to pay the price, and the second is that when there are six banks involved in a deal like this, there is no degree of accountability," the official said.

"It's easy for the banks to blame the issuer, but the banks were giving the advice."

FADE said that the private placement market was simply more competitive, and that its small EUR3.3bn funding target allowed it to be flexible. It raised EUR477m via two private placements later in the week.

"Market conditions were very constructive to come to market and we thought that a syndicated deal would provide better volume," said an official at the Spanish treasury.

"But in the end it was clear that we could raise the money at the same or better levels with a private placement, so there was no point in pursuing the syndicated deal any further," he said.

FADE also raised EUR1.4bn in the private placement market between November and December. But it has not priced a benchmark deal since September 2011 when it raised EUR1.5bn via a two-year bond, and before that it had been absent from markets for four months.

That suggests it might have to get realistic, especially if the buoyant market conditions do not last.

Even top rated Triple A issuers like the European Investment Bank have been paying small concessions to build momentum and pave the way for smooth executions. And issuers, including ICO, have been well rewarded for doing so because of the ongoing strong LTRO bid.

ICO's five-year bond, for example, had a 92% take-up by domestic investors.

"There's no real reason for something to fail right now; the market feels pretty good. But investors are discerning, so the price has to be right," said one of the bankers.

The tariff bonds are part of the Spanish government's plan to pay back utilities like Iberdrola and Endesa for a shortfall known as the tariff deficit -- estimated in the range of EUR16-20bn -- between regulated power tariffs and real electricity costs over the last 10 years.

FADE has five outstanding benchmark euro-denominated bonds, totalling around EUR9.5bn which range in maturities from September 2013 and March 2021, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand)