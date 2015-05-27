(Adds details, background)

MADRID May 27 Spanish air traffic controllers are to strike over four days in June, a union spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in a dispute over penalties given by airport operator AENA to controllers for a strike in 2010.

They will strike on June 8, 10, 12 and 14 for two hours each morning and two hours each afternoon across the country, she said, saying this was in response to the sanctions handed down by AENA to 61 air controllers in Barcelona.

The strike action will begin as Spain starts its summer tourism season and threatens to disrupt an industry that accounts for over 10 percent of economic output.

AENA had no comment.

Five years ago, the government called in the army to take over control towers to try to break up a strike by air traffic controllers which paralysed airports and stranded thousands of passengers.

The 2010 wildcat strike was the result of a dispute over pay and conditions with airports authority AENA. The controllers gave no warning before starting their walkout and consequently suffered a backlash from the Spanish press. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White; editing by John Stonestreet and Jane Merriman)