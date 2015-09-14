MADRID, Sept 14 Spanish air traffic controllers will restart partial strikes in the coming weeks in protest against sanctions imposed by airport authorities on some staff, unions said on Monday.

Controllers will strike between 0600 CET and 1800 CET (0400 GMT to 1600 GMT) on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, the USCA union said in a statement. It had suspended industrial action in August, one of the busiest months for tourist arrivals.

Spain's air traffic controllers had already held four days of partial strikes in June and July. They are calling on airport

operator Aena to review sanctions imposed on 61 controllers in Barcelona for a strike in 2010. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Angus MacSwan)