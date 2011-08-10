* July passenger traffic up 6.7 pct on year

* Barcelona's El Prat airport outpaces Madrid's Barajas

MADRID, Aug 10 Spanish airports' passenger traffic rose 6.7 percent in July from a year ago, with Barcelona's El Prat airport recording a 21.3 percent increase, airports' operator AENA said on Wednesday.

Spain is in the process of privatising both El Prat and Madrid's Barajas airport, where passenger traffic slipped 0.4 percent in July year-on-year, in a move aimed at raising extra revenues to cut the debt-laden country's borrowing needs.

The government said in July that it has set a floor price of 3.7 billion euros ($5.21 billion) for the sale of Barajas airport and 1.6 billion for El Prat.

The sales are expected to take place before the end of the year.

Spanish infrastructure companies like Abertis and Ferrovial have expressed interest in the privatisation.

In addition, the government also plans to privatise Spain's control towers and sell off 49 percent of loss-making AENA, a state holding company that runs 47 airports in Spain and -- directly or indirectly -- 28 others around the world.

AENA's total worth is estimated at 30 billion euros. (Reporting by Judy MacInnes and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 EURO)