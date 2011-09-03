MADRID, Sept 3 Spanish infrastructure firms Acciona and FCC plan to bid for the country's two largest airports in a 5.3-billion euro privatisation sale, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

Spain's government put Madrid's Barajas and Barcelona's El Prat airports up for sale in July to cut its borrowing needs and persuade financial markets its public finances are in order.

Citing sector sources, Cinco Dias newspaper added that Acciona would team up with Frankfurt airport operator Fraport to tender for the airports.

The paper said Ferrovial was also planning to throw its hat in the ring along with one of its partners in British airport operator BAA. It named toll-road Abertis as another suitor. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)