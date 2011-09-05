* Fraport teams up with Acciona, India's GMR goes it alone

* Eligible bidders to be announced next week

* Spain set floor price of 3.7 bln euros for Madrid Barajas

* Barcelona's El Prat airport price tag 1.6 bln euros

MADRID, Sept 5 Spain's two biggest airports have each attracted interest from six potential bidders as part of a 5.3 billion euro ($7.49 billion) planned privatisation sale, the Public Works Ministry said on Monday.

Five groups are interested in both Madrid's Barajas and Barcelona's El Prat airports, including German airport operator Fraport and partner Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona , and Spain's Ferrovial in consortium with CPP Investment, IFM Luxembourg and Infinity Investments.

Spain's FCC has teamed up to bid with Changi Aiports International and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), while Aeroports de Paris has joined forces with GIP Ilex and Az-Argos.

India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd has requested pre-qualification for bidding by itself.

Two groups are interested in one airport each.

Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis plans a joint bid with Borealis and Ibervias for El Prat airport, while Spanish builder San Jose will bid for Barajas with Cedicor and Global Mirobriga.

The Ministry said it would review documentation submitted by the groups and announce next week which would be eligible to go ahead and tender bids.

Spain's government set a floor price of 3.7 billion euros for Barajas and 1.6 billion for El Prat when it put the airports up for sale in July in order to cut its borrowing needs. It hopes to complete the sale in November. (Reporting by Judy MacInnes in Madrid and Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford) ($1=.7079 Euro)