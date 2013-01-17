MADRID Jan 17 Spanish oil company Cepsa has
begun to evacuate personnel in Algeria following an attack by
Islamist militants on a gas facility in the country where
foreigners were taken hostage, a spokesman for Cepsa said on
Thursday.
An Algerian gas facility operated by British Petroleum
, Norway's Statoil and Algeria's state company
was attacked by Islamist militants on Wednesday. The militants
said they had kidnapped up to 41 foreigners in the raid in
retaliation for France's intervention in Mali.
Cepsa, which is owned by International Petroleum Investment
Company (IPIC), said half of its production comes from Algeria,
which is also Spain's main supplier of gas.
Spanish oil major Repsol, with about 3 percent of
total production from Algeria, said it was monitoring the
situation but had not yet taken any steps on evacuation.
Repsol does have significant exposure to neighbouring Libya,
which analysts said was the main risk for the Spanish company if
the crisis extended across the Algerian border.
Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa, which has contracts
with Algeria's Sonatrach, said it does not have any plants in
the country.