MADRID, June 29 Countries which ask for help to
reduce tensions in their debt markets or to recapitalise their
financial systems must meet economic recommendations posted by
Brussels, the EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
on Friday.
"If a country had recommendations ... and the country needs
help for its banks or financial system, it is logical that the
first thing they're going to look at is how well they've
complied with the conditions," Almunia said during an interview
on Spanish television.
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)