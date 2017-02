MADRID Oct 19 Barclays Capital is placing 6.84 percent of travel bookings firm Amadeus , which includes stakes held by risk capital groups BC Partners and Cinvin Limited , at 12.60-12.80 euros per share, compared to a 13.15 euros closing price on Tuesday, two traders with knowledge of the deal said.

Spain's stockmarket regulator CNMV said it has suspended trading in Amadeus shares ahead of the market opening. (Reporting By Robert Hetz and Jonathan Gleave)