MADRID Oct 18 Barclays PLC's investment banking unit said on Tuesday it is making a private placement of 30.62 million shares, or 6.84 percent of Spain-based travel and tourism firm Amadeus IT Holding with a group of qualified investors.

The accelerated bookbuilding offer is expected to take no longer than one day to complete, Barclays Capital said in a statement to the stock market regulator CNMV.

In July, private equity firms Cinven Limited and BC Partners Ltd each cut their stakes in Amadeus to 3.42 percent after selling a combined 9.16 percent.

(Reporting By Judy MacInnes)