MADRID Oct 19 Barclays Capital is placing 6.84 percent of Spanish travel bookings firm Amadeus held by risk capital groups BC Partners and Cinvin Limited , at 12.60-12.80 euros per share, two traders with knowledge of the deal said.

Spain's stockmarket regulator CNMV suspended trading in Amadeus shares, and they were due to reopen at 0800 GMT. Amadeus closed at 13.15 euros on Tuesday ahead of the suspension.

"The shares are coming from BC Partners and Cinvin," a trader told Reuters.

In July, private equity firms Cinven Limited and BC Partners Ltd each cut their stakes in Amadeus to 3.42 percent after selling a combined 9.16 percent.

Barclay's investment banking unit did not include the names of the sellers when it announced late Tuesday that it was placing the shares.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz and Jonathan Gleave)