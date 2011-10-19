* PE firms placed 6.84 pct of Amadeus
* Placed at 12.60 euros a share, 4.2 pct below Tues close
* Amadeus shares down 3.15 pct after trading resumed
MADRID , Oct 19 The two private equity funds
that turned around and relisted Spain-based travel and tourism
firm Amadeus have sold their remaining stakes in the
company and raised 386 million euros.
Barclays Capital said on Wednesday that it had placed 6.84
percent of Amadeus on behalf of BC Partners and
Cinven Limited at 12.60 euros per share, a 4.2 percent
discount to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
Shares in Amadeus, which were suspended ahead of the
announcement, were trading down 3.15 percent at 12.74 euros at
0958 GMT after trading resumed.
"The shares are likely to be depressed on the news for a day
or two but (will) recover fairly quickly. Amadeus's business is
still solid, and its other shareholders don't have the gearing
needs that will require them to sell their stakes now," A
Madrid-based trader said.
Amadeus's principal remaining shareholders are three of its
founding airlines, namely, Air France-KLM , IAG
and Lufthansa .
Some analysts have speculated that Air France could sell
down its 16 percent stake to bring it in line with IAG's and
Lufthansa's holdings, which stand at just under 8 percent.
The internet travel bookings company, which Cinven and BC
Partners Ltd took control of in 2005, is one of the risk capital
group's biggest success stories, and their exit from the
shareholding was largely expected.
The London-based private equity funds last cut their stakes
in Amadeus to 3.42 percent each in July when they sold a
combined 9.16 percent of the company.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz and Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Will
Waterman)