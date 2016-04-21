MADRID, April 21 The government of the tiny
principality of Andorra, situated between Spain and France, said
on Thursday it had accepted an offer of up to 29 million euros
($33 million) from U.S. investment firm J.C. Flowers to buy
lender Vall Banc.
Vall Banc groups the legitimate assets and liabilities of
defunct Andorran bank BPA which the government took control of
in 2015 after the U.S. Department of the Treasury said it was a
channel for laundering the profits of international criminal
gangs.
The former owners of BPA, the Cierco family, plan to contest
the deal, a spokeswoman for the family said. The former owners
believe the government intervention was unjustified and are
seeking damages from the Andorran government.
Vall Banc will undertake a capital raise of 27 million euros
($30 million) by issuing new shares in order to shore up its
capital to meet the regulatory minimum to operate in the
country, the Andorran bank restructuring authority said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
