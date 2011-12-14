MADRID Dec 14 Spanish TV company Antena 3 said on Wednesday it was in advanced merger talks with smaller unlisted rival La Sexta, but had yet to reach a final agreement.

Shares in Antena 3 were suspended just before the announcement.

Antena 3, Spain's third-ranking TV audience winner, said the terms being discussed would give La Sexta a 14 percent share in the company. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jonathan Gleave)