MADRID Dec 14 Spanish TV company Antena 3 said on Wednesday it was in advanced merger talks with smaller unlisted rival La Sexta, but had yet to reach a final agreement.
Shares in Antena 3 were suspended just before the announcement.
Antena 3, Spain's third-ranking TV audience winner, said the terms being discussed would give La Sexta a 14 percent share in the company. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jonathan Gleave)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.